Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.27

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.27 and last traded at $91.01, with a volume of 15510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). Research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Docebo by 116.2% in the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after buying an additional 1,361,615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $21,445,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Docebo by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after buying an additional 279,347 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth about $16,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 21.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,566 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

