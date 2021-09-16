Dock Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $74.17 million and approximately $19.75 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00328725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00144899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.16 or 0.00840500 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 859,932,835 coins and its circulating supply is 721,383,076 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

