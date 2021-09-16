DODO (DODO) Price Down 1.9% This Week

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $164.82 million and approximately $62.66 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DODO has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One DODO coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

