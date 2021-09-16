Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Tops $31.47 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $31.47 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.29 or 0.00395066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,310,610,007 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.