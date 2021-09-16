Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Raised by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 0.7% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 12.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.67. 9,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

