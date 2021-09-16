Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/2/2021 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $94.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $97.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $129.00.

7/19/2021 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

