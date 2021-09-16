Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,289. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.34. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.