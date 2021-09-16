Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19 billion-$26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.40 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.980 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.69.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

