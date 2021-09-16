Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.