Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.390-$-1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.330 EPS.

Shares of DOMO traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.90. 2,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,742. Domo has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

