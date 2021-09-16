Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.370-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

DOMO stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 2.95. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

