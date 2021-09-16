DomRaider (DRT) Price Up 135.7% Over Last 7 Days

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DomRaider has traded up 135.7% against the US dollar. DomRaider has a market cap of $844,586.87 and $159.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00142014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00803604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047170 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider (DRT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

