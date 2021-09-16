Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1,888.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,910 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.37% of Domtar worth $37,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 65.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 71,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after acquiring an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 19.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Domtar by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE:UFS opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

