Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305,582 shares during the quarter. Domtar makes up approximately 2.0% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Domtar worth $50,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Domtar in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,283. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.