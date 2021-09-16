Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires 15,679 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American International Group worth $60,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,686,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 277,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,976. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $55.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

