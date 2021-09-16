Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires 48,985 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Loews accounts for 2.9% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.53% of Loews worth $74,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on L shares. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

L stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.64. 26,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,260. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

