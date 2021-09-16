Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $396.80. 197,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,432. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

