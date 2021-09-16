Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Buys 46,260 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.18. 327,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,457. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

