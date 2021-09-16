Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Buys 5,003 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.11% of KB Home worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in KB Home by 128.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 58.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in KB Home by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.11. 77,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,953. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

