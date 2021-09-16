Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Buys 70,697 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 873,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,697 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 656.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth $92,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $123,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

PCG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 473,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,897,542. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

