Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,020,140 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,020,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $44,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

CGAU traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 3,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,064. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

