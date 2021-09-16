Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 80,412 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.31% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,476 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 492.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 74,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $25.84. 2,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,681. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.43. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $70,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,948.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $467,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

