Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Decreases Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365,375 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 3.87% of Beazer Homes USA worth $23,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BZH traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,330. The firm has a market cap of $566.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.08. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

