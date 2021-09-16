Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Decreases Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,118 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.39% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

GBX traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,399. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,338.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

