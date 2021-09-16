Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276,258 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.20% of Photronics worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Photronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Photronics by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 12.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,621. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

