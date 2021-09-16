Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 203.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,521 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.51% of Triton International worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,006,000 after buying an additional 376,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

TRTN traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $51.88. 16,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,214. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.43 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

