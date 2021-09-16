Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the quarter. Navient comprises approximately 1.9% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 1.49% of Navient worth $48,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Navient by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,038,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 77.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 640,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Shares of Navient stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 76,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.