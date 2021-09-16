Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,853 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.24% of Bristow Group worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 261,128 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 201,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 100,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTOL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $924.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.41. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $38.02.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

