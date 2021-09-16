Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 407,281 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.65% of Eldorado Gold worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 149,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 192,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

