Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $120.43 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,340 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways makes up 4.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 2.26% of JetBlue Airways worth $120,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 193.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 333,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $91,833. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

