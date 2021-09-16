Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $147.91 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the quarter. Unum Group accounts for 5.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Unum Group worth $147,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 589,848 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Unum Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Unum Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 94,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

