Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $26.15 Million Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,620 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.39% of Euronav worth $26,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 41.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EURN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.64. 79,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,594. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

