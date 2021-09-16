Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $38.73 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099,202 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,659 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold comprises approximately 1.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.48% of Kinross Gold worth $38,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,008 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,432,000 after buying an additional 1,777,724 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 3,416,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after buying an additional 1,068,282 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,670,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after buying an additional 778,741 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,013,819. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

