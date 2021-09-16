Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $47.71 Million Stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,133 shares during the period. CorePoint Lodging makes up 1.9% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 7.62% of CorePoint Lodging worth $47,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.17. 3,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,631. The company has a market capitalization of $886.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPLG shares. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

