Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $92.44 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,399 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for about 3.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 4.68% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $92,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,421,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164,109 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 282.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 146,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of AAWW traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.41. 19,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,389. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

