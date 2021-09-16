Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Increases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,958,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,096 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for about 7.9% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 3.04% of AerCap worth $202,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 20.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,795,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AerCap by 3.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 23.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.47. 29,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,678. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.