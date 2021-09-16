Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini comprises 1.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 4.92% of Tutor Perini worth $34,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 10,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,497. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $654.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

