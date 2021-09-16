Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201,098 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 4.15% of Verso worth $24,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Verso by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verso by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after buying an additional 181,546 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Verso by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of VRS stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 5,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.31. Verso Co. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $20.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.