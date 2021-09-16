Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Purchases Shares of 366,460 Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 366,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.17% of Universal Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $835,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

UVE traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

