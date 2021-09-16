Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home comprises approximately 5.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 4.29% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $142,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 50,173 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 920,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after buying an additional 83,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.54. 43,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,107. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

