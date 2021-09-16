Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 115,797 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,943,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,797 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields makes up approximately 3.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Gold Fields worth $79,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $8.14. 519,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,372. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

