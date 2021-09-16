Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 164,721 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164,721 shares during the quarter. International Seaways makes up about 1.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 6.87% of International Seaways worth $36,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.38. 8,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,405. The company has a market cap of $488.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

