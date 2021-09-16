Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 174,711 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174,711 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.62% of Hawaiian worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $20.44. 13,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,424. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.81) EPS. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.