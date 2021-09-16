Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 288,026 Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 812,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 288,026 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 4.29% of Capital Product Partners worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,352. The stock has a market cap of $258.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

