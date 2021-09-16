Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 528,752 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 528,752 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.11% of MFA Financial worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in MFA Financial by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after buying an additional 2,833,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 1,364,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 946,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,980,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

MFA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.59. 80,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,542. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

