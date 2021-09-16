Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $270,120,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $169,427,000.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.17. 43,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,115. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

