Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159,332 shares during the period. CNA Financial makes up approximately 2.2% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.45% of CNA Financial worth $55,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 57.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at $182,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 98.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,701. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other CNA Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

