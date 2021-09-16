Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,439 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Sanmina worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.82. 16,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

