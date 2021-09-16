DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 80,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $16,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00.

DASH stock traded up $11.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,783,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.56 and its 200-day moving average is $160.59. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion and a PE ratio of -29.97. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

