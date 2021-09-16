DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 80,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $16,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00.
DASH stock traded up $11.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,783,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.56 and its 200-day moving average is $160.59. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion and a PE ratio of -29.97. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
