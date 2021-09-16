DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 5.2%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $222.25 and last traded at $220.80. 35,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,217,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average is $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $239,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,025,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,236,283. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoorDash by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $534,668,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DoorDash by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

